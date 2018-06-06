2 attempt to kidnap children in Gresham

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are looking for two suspects involved in two attempted child lurings that took place Tuesday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two suspects in a white van attempted to twice lure children Tuesday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The first attempt occurred when a woman was walking with her child. A white GMC van pulled up and two men inside tried to snatch the child near West 79th Street and South Morgan Street, according to Chicago police.

A woman who claimed in a Facebook post that her child was the one nearly snatched said: "I could have lost my daughter this morning if I wasn't paying attention."

Shortly after, two men in a white GMC van were seen trying to lure children into their van near Gresham Elementary School in the 8500-block of South Green Street, police said.
Parents dropping off their children were on alert Wednesday.

"It make you scared, for kids and for other parents too," said Raneesha Miller.

"It's terrible. Especially if you don't know what's going on. A lot of people don't know what happened. You got to be real careful," said Shanelle Tanker.

At 79th and Morgan, some said that that same van had been parked on the street earlier in the morning. Ukennya Anderson, who works at a daycare down the street, said a man inside chatted up the children as they walked to a nearby bus stop

"A creepy man with his van talking to the kids, seeing where they are going for the day. Who are you with? Good morning, type situation. Do you live around here? To come back to the area where he's lurking, it's almost like he's building a rapport with the children," Anderson said.

A detailed description of the suspects was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives (312) 747-8271.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
kidnappingkidnapGreshamChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family files lawsuit after Elgin woman fatally shot by police on I-90
Child injured after car crashes into Mundelein daycare
Man killed, firefighter injured in West Pullman fire
Indiana motorcyclist traveling at 135 mph arrested, charged with reckless driving
Trump commutes sentence for Kardashian-backed drug offender
Chris Farley's family suing Wis. bike-maker Trek over fat-tire product
Kate Spade's New York suicide was 'not unexpected,' sister says
First person born via IVF treatment celebrates 40th birthday
Show More
FREE and $1 movies all summer long!
Doctor alerts woman on HGTV of lump on her throat
Mean obituary for 80-year-old says 'she will not be missed'
Burger King reopens after video of rodents on hamburger buns
More News