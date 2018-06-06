2 attempt to kidnap children in Gresham

Two suspects in a white van attempted to twice lure children Tuesday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.The first attempt occurred when a woman was walking with her child. A white GMC van pulled up and two men inside tried to snatch the child near West 79th Street and South Morgan Street, according to Chicago police.A woman who claimed in a Facebook post that her child was the one nearly snatched said: "I could have lost my daughter this morning if I wasn't paying attention."Shortly after, two men in a white GMC van were seen trying to lure children into their van near Gresham Elementary School in the 8500-block of South Green Street, police said.Parents dropping off their children were on alert Wednesday."It make you scared, for kids and for other parents too," said Raneesha Miller."It's terrible. Especially if you don't know what's going on. A lot of people don't know what happened. You got to be real careful," said Shanelle Tanker.At 79th and Morgan, some said that that same van had been parked on the street earlier in the morning. Ukennya Anderson, who works at a daycare down the street, said a man inside chatted up the children as they walked to a nearby bus stop"A creepy man with his van talking to the kids, seeing where they are going for the day. Who are you with? Good morning, type situation. Do you live around here? To come back to the area where he's lurking, it's almost like he's building a rapport with the children," Anderson said.A detailed description of the suspects was not available.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives (312) 747-8271.