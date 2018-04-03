  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story

2 bodies found in New Chicago home under investigation

NEW CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) --
The Lake County Sheriff's Department is investigating two deaths in New Chicago, Indiana.

Police said the bodies were found inside a home in the 300-block of Van Buren Avenue at about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators spent time Tuesday afternoon processing the scene and questioning neighbors.
.

The Lake County Coroner identified the victims of Manuel F. Alfaro, 52, and Heather Rayner, 39, both of New Chicago. Both died from gunshot wounds, the coroner said. Both deaths have been ruled homicides.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
death investigationbody foundLake County Indiana
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
YouTube shooting at HQ injures 3, suspected female shooter ID'd
SOURCES: YouTube shooter identified as user Nasim Aghdam
Teen girl sold to sex trafficker for $250 before murder, prosecutors say
Influenza B: Different strain of flu hits Chicago area
1 dead, 1 injured after pedestrians struck in Avondale parking lot
Motorola marks 45 years of mobile phone calls
Woman accused of shooting man on FB Live appears in court
Bill aims to protect consumers from unregulated energy suppliers
Show More
Mother allegedly used stun gun to wake son for Easter church service
Pitbull to perform at Naperville Ribfest
Suspects in 2 South Loop robberies used CTA to escape, police say
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos