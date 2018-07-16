2 boys, ages 11 and 13, charged after Fox River Trolley Museum burglarized

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) --
Two boys, ages 11 and 13, have been charged after police said they broke into and burglarized the Fox River Trolley Museum in South Elgin earlier this month.

South Elgin police said they responded to a reported burglary at the museum at 365 S. LaFox Street on July 8.

After arriving on the scene, police said that they discovered the suspects had entered two buildings at the museum and caused more than $100,000 in damage to several trolley cars.

Police discovered evidence at the scene that led them to a residence south of the area of the museum. After an investigation, police said they determined two boys, ages 11 and 13, committed the burglary and criminal damage to the museum.

The boys have been referred to the Kane County Juvenile Court and have each been charged with one count of burglary and one count of criminal damage to property.
