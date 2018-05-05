2 boys killed in Humboldt Park fire ID'd

Two children were killed in a fire in Humboldt Park Saturday morning and four others have been hospitalized, authorities said.The fire broke out in the second floor of a building in the 1000-block of North Avers Avenue before 2 a.m. Saturday, authorities said.Six people were inside, three adults and three children. Two people had to be rescued by the fire department.Neighbors also ran over to help the residents inside."I ran out here. I told the young guy, 'What's wrong?' He said, 'There are three babies in there,'" said neighbor Abigail Mercado.One woman said she gave CPR to a baby."The guy came out with the baby. The baby wasn't breathing and I asked him if he had anymore kids in there. He said, 'Yeah' and I just instantly asked somebody to hold the baby's head while I do CPR to get the baby breathing," said neighbor Jennifer.They were all rushed to hospitals. Two boys did not survive. Family identified them as 2-year-old Yandel Albino and 7-year-old Youahl Campos.Four people, a 26-year-old man, a 25-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman and an 22-month-old baby boy are in critical condition. Authorities said all suffered smoke inhalation and burns.The Chicago Fire Department said they did not find any working smoke detectors inside the home.