2 brothers found shot to death in Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. --
Two men were found dead from gunshot wounds in Huntington Beach Sunday night, authorities said.

Huntington Beach police received a call from someone reporting a shooting around 2:45 p.m. in the 15700 block of Taft Lane.

When police arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Neighbors said they were brothers in their 20s.

Detectives said they are not looking for any other suspects and aren't ruling out the possibility of a murder-suicide.

"It's usually quiet...so it's pretty shocking to see," resident Jennifer Sweeney said.

Authorities said both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation was ongoing.
