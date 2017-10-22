2 charged after newspaper delivery man's car stolen with young children inside in Jefferson Park

Christopher Marquez (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two people have been charged after a newspaper delivery man's car was stolen with his two young children still inside Sunday morning in the Jefferson Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Christopher Marquez, 19, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and causing a child to be endangered. A 17-year-old was also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, police said.

The delivery man left his vehicle running on the 5400-block of North Lovejoy Avenue at about 8:08 a.m. when two people entered the vehicle and stole it, police said.

The man's two children, ages 1 and 4, were inside the vehicle when it was stolen.

The vehicle was found a few blocks away with both children unharmed. They were transported to Resurrection Hospital as a precaution.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
carjackingauto theftChicagoJefferson Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Police: Father killed after pickup truck intentionally rammed, dragged 2 blocks
More than a dozen skimming devices found in ATMs across city
Body found in search for missing 3-year-old girl near Dallas
Woman killed, 2 others hurt in SW Side stabbing
DCFS investigating after 1-month-old boy dies at West Town home
Ohio police officer fatally shot at domestic dispute call
Rauner expected to announce re-election bid Monday
Congresswoman wants Kelly apology as spat with Trump endures
Show More
Evanston girl raises money for breast cancer after mother's diagnosis
Justin Timberlake to headline Super Bowl LII halftime show
1 dead, 21 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
SUV crashes into north suburban restaurant, injures 9 people
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy Halloween treats
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
More Photos