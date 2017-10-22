Two people have been charged after a newspaper delivery man's car was stolen with his two young children still inside Sunday morning in the Jefferson Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.Christopher Marquez, 19, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and causing a child to be endangered. A 17-year-old was also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, police said.The delivery man left his vehicle running on the 5400-block of North Lovejoy Avenue at about 8:08 a.m. when two people entered the vehicle and stole it, police said.The man's two children, ages 1 and 4, were inside the vehicle when it was stolen.The vehicle was found a few blocks away with both children unharmed. They were transported to Resurrection Hospital as a precaution.