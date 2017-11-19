2 children, ages 10 and 13, missing from Lakeview

Joseph Soch, a 10-year-old boy, and a Karlie Beard, a 13-year-old girl, were reported missing Nov. 19, 2017 from Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two children, ages 10 and 13, were reported missing Sunday evening from the Lakeview neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Joseph Soch, a 10-year-old boy, and a Karlie Beard, a 13-year-old girl, were reported missing from the 1500-block of West George. They went missing at about 4 p.m.

Joseph was last seen wearing a lime green and black jacket, black pants and a two-tone, long-sleeve shirt. He is 4-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 60 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Karlie was last seen wearing a black jacket and black sweatpants. She has green/blue hair dye in the lower layers. She is 5-feet tall and weighs 95 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Karlie is known to frequent Wrightwood Park, police said.

The children are cousins and believed to be together, police said.
