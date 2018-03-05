  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

2 young children killed when driver hits mom pushing stroller in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Reporter Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the accident in Park Slope (Leah Finnegan/Twitter)

Eyewitness News
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn --
Two young children were killed and two women were injured when they were struck by a car in Brooklyn.

The incident happened at 9th Street and Fifth Avenue in the Park Slope section around 12:30 p.m.

Authorities say the young victims were a 4-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy.

The little girl's 34-year-old mother was also struck by the vehicle. Witnesses say she is pregnant and was pushing the little boy in a stroller and carrying her daughter at the time.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but is now stable and expected to survive.

Officials say another 34-year-old woman was also struck and is said to be stable.

"We do not exactly know what happened yet, there is a full investigation underway. But I will state the obvious, this loss of life is tragic, painful for all of us, particularly those of us who are parents," NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

After striking the victims, the 44-year-old driver crossed into an oncoming lane and crashed into a parked vehicle, officials say. She was taken into custody.

Kemberly Richardson tweeted exclusive video of the incident:

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pedestrian injuredpedestrian struckpedestrian killedchild killedNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: 1 to 3 inches of slushy snow possible across Chicago area
Chicago teens travel to Parkland to meet with school shooting survivors
Day care workers charged after kids allegedly given Melatonin Gummy Bears
After day of defiance, ex-Trump aide says he'll likely cooperate with Mueller
Florida teacher accused of having sex with student, 14
Police: Man posed as security officer during pair of Gage Park armed robberies
3 injured, including 2 children, in West Elsdon rollover crash
Chicago taxi driver charged with kidnapping, sexual abuse
Show More
Charity basketball game benefits police families
Man, woman wounded in Avondale shooting
2 new red light cameras in downtown Chicago
Man overpays utility bill for more than 2 decades
More News
Top Video
Chicago teens travel to Parkland to meet with school shooting survivors
Chicago Weather: 1 to 3 inches of slushy snow possible across Chicago area
After day of defiance, ex-Trump aide says he'll likely cooperate with Mueller
Day care workers charged after kids allegedly given Melatonin Gummy Bears
More Video