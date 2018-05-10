2 CPD officers charged with stealing cash, drugs, sharing proceeds with snitches

CHICAGO (WLS) --Two Chicago police officers have been charged with stealing cash and drugs during searches after submitting false affidavits to judges to obtain warrants.
Addressing a room full of new recruits Thursday, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson was visibly angry.
"If substantiated, these allegations are a disgrace to what I and every member of the Chicago Police Department risk our lives for," Johnson said.
The U.S. Attorney identified the officers as 45-year-old Sgt. Xavier Elizondo and 37-year-old Officer David Salgado, both assigned to a gang team in the Ogden District on the West Side, were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit theft and one count of embezzlement. Salgado is also charged with making a false statement to the FBI.
Federal prosecutors allege the two "conspired to submit materially false information to state court judges to obtain search warrants that enabled them to enter various properties and seize cash and drugs," according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office. Prosecutors said they also took cigarettes. Prosecutors said they kept many of the proceeds.
"Today's allegations undermine the sacred meaning of the star each of us wear," Johnson said.
The feds allege the cops would share what they stole with the informants who tipped them off in the first place.
Federal prosecutors said the FBI used undercover informants to document the operation.
The charges also undermined the announcement earlier in the day that police have seized more than 100 assault-style weapons off the streets. Police said it was a 34 percent increase in seizures over last year.
The department credited the gun task force and help from the community. Anti-gun activist Father Michael Pfleger said it's a good step, but will make little difference overall.
"It's great that we're taking guns off the streets, but as long as they are coming right back in its Band-Aiding," he said.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report