2 CPD officers hurt after squad strikes South Side construction barrier, falls into hole

Two Chicago police officers were critically injured in a crash early Thursday on the South Side, fire officials said. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two Chicago police officers were injured early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash on the city's South Side.

A CPD squad struck a construction barrier and fell into a hole in the 1100-block of East 83rd Street in Chicago's Avalon Park neighborhood just before 4:20 a.m., police said. The SUV appeared to be badly damaged.

The officers extricated from the vehicle and rushed in serious condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center, police said. Their injuries were not life-threatening. Fire officials originally reported the officers were transported in critical condition.

A 25-year-old officer sustained injuries to his left forearm, right leg and right hip. A 33-year-old officer hurt his right forearm, police said.

Authorities did not release any further details.

It's unclear how the officers ended up losing control of their vehicle.

