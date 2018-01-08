2 CPD officers injured after Hummer strikes squad car, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) --Two police officers were injured after a Hummer struck their squad car Monday evening in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood.
The Chicago Police Department squad car was struck by a Hummer that was involved in a police pursuit near the 6700-block of South Marshfield Avenue, CPD Spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said.
Car crash involving CPD @ 67th & Marshfield. 2 civilians and 2 PO’s transported in good condition to area hospitals.— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 9, 2018
The two officers and two civilians were transported to Stroger Hospital with non life threatening injuries, Guglielmi said.
No other information was made immediately available.