2 CPD officers injured after Hummer strikes squad car, police say

Car crash involving CPD @ 67th & Marshfield. 2 civilians and 2 PO’s transported in good condition to area hospitals. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 9, 2018

Two police officers were injured after a Hummer struck their squad car Monday evening in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood.The Chicago Police Department squad car was struck by a Hummer that was involved in a police pursuit near the 6700-block of South Marshfield Avenue, CPD Spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said.The two officers and two civilians were transported to Stroger Hospital with non life threatening injuries, Guglielmi said.No other information was made immediately available.