  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story

2 CPD officers injured after Hummer strikes squad car, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Two police officers were injured after a Hummer struck their squad car Monday evening in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two police officers were injured after a Hummer struck their squad car Monday evening in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood.

The Chicago Police Department squad car was struck by a Hummer that was involved in a police pursuit near the 6700-block of South Marshfield Avenue, CPD Spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said.


The two officers and two civilians were transported to Stroger Hospital with non life threatening injuries, Guglielmi said.

No other information was made immediately available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crashchicago police departmentChicagoEnglewood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 children ejected from car, critically injured in South Side crash
Police: Concealed carry holder fatally shoots man trying to rob him
Body found in Waukegan pool behind house where fire occurred
HIV-positive ex-coach pleads guilty to sexually abusing 42 boys
DCFS investigating death of 2-month-old boy in Country Club Hills
Homeowner horrified after Airbnb renters trash house
Firefighters battle blaze at abandoned mattress factory on South Side
Trucker pulls over on highway, salutes veteran's funeral procession
Show More
Oprah's Golden Globes speech sparks presidential speculation
Bears hire Matt Nagy as new head coach
Pizza Hut is working on self-driving delivery trucks
Carpentersville's Bradie Tennell earns spot on Olympic skating team
More News
Top Video
Body found in Waukegan pool behind house where fire occurred
Firefighters battle blaze at abandoned mattress factory on South Side
3 firefighters among 4 injured in West Side house fire
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video