2 CPS teachers removed from classrooms for alleged inappropriate behavior

Two Chicago Public School teachers at different schools have been removed from their classrooms following allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior and contact with students, police said. One teacher is in police custody.The first teacher was investigated after a student confided in a teacher at Goode STEM Academy in the city's Ashburn neighborhood. The student alleged that a male teacher was being sexually inappropriate with male students.The teacher, Natalia Bivens, called the Department of Children and Family Services. The male teacher was removed from the classroom, and DCFS is investigating."I'm a mother and if someone harmed my child, I would have wanted them investigated," Bivens said.Police have a female teacher in custody from Speer Academy in the city's Belmont Cragin neighborhood after she was found touching a male student inappropriately. The spokesman for Noble Network told ABC7 Eyewitness News the teacher was fired.These investigations both began with adults reporting concerns. Tammy Bates, a child protection supervisor with DCFS, recommends anyone concerned call the Illinois Child Abuse Hotline."That may be our only chance to find out what's going on, so children depend on us to do what's right," Bates said.Alderman Ed Burke (Ward 14), troubled after the Chicago Tribune investigation of CPS sex abuse cases, set up a bilingual sex abuse hotline for parents in his ward."We will provide an additional resource for them to get assistance if this tragedy has befallen their family," he said.Among the agencies Ald. Burke's office staff is recommending for investigations and support is the Chicago Children's Advocacy Center. Staff there see the lasting impact of abuse on their young clients and urge action if someone knows about a child being hurt."Abusers, this is what they do, they look for situations where they have access to children, where they can manipulate children. If we don't know about it, if it's not reported, then they are allowed to remain in those positions where they will continue to hurt children," said Trevor Peterson, Chicago Children's Advocacy Center.Illinois Department of Family ServicesHotline: 1-800-25-ABUSEChicago Child Advocacy CenterPhone: (312) 492-370014th Ward Sex Abuse Hotline: (312) 919-2740