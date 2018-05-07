2 crashes close Rte. 53 near Normantown in Romeoville

A multi-vehicle crash has closed Route 53 near Normantown Road in southwest suburban Romeoville Monday afternoon. (WLS)

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
Two separate crashes have closed Route 53 near Normantown Road in southwest suburban Romeoville.

Romeoville police said two separate crashes occurred on northbound Route 53 Monday afternoon.

The first incident involved as semi striking a pedestrian at Greenwood Avenue and Route 53. The other crash involved two vehicle at Normantown Road and Route 53.

Route 53 is closed between Normantown and Arlington for the investigation. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

They did not offer an estimated time that the road will reopen.

Officials have not commented on the cause of either incident or the extent of any injuries.
