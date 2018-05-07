2 crashes close Rte. 53 near Normantown in Romeoville; 1 dead

Two separate crashes have closed Route 53 near Normantown Road in southwest suburban Romeoville.Romeoville police said two separate crashes occurred on northbound Route 53 Monday afternoon.The first incident involved as semi striking a pedestrian at Greenwood Avenue and Route 53. Police said the pedestrian was struck and killed.The other crash involved two vehicles at Normantown Road and Route 53. Police said an SUV rolled over in that crash, and the driver was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.Route 53 is closed between Normantown and Arlington for the investigation. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.They did not offer an estimated time that the road will reopen.