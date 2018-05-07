2 crashes close Rte. 53 near Normantown in Romeoville; 1 dead

EMBED </>More Videos

Two separate crashes have closed Route 53 near Normantown Road in southwest suburban Romeoville. (WLS)

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
Two separate crashes have closed Route 53 near Normantown Road in southwest suburban Romeoville.

Romeoville police said two separate crashes occurred on northbound Route 53 Monday afternoon.

The first incident involved as semi striking a pedestrian at Greenwood Avenue and Route 53. Police said the pedestrian was struck and killed.

The other crash involved two vehicles at Normantown Road and Route 53. Police said an SUV rolled over in that crash, and the driver was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Route 53 is closed between Normantown and Arlington for the investigation. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

They did not offer an estimated time that the road will reopen.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashsemi crashRomeoville
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mount Sinai Hospital briefly on lockdown after 40-person disturbance in lobby
Teen dead 15 minutes comes back to life
Long winter makes seasonal allergies even worse this year
Boat capsizes in Chicago River
With 'spectacle' commute, drug kingpin wants trial in new location
Poodle attacked by dog who jumped out of truck in Addison
Chicago hosts 2018 James Beard Awards
White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar released from hospital
Show More
Jessica Gutierrez, daughter of Congressman Gutierrez, joins Chicago alderman race
Lori Lightfoot resigns from Chicago Police Board to join mayoral race, sources say
Man accused of keeping woman in Loop elevator, inappropriately touching her
Explore Illinois' new Frank Lloyd Wright Trail
More News