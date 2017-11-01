  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE at 8:30 PM: Obama Foundation Summit closing concert

2 dead, 1 injured in Colorado Walmart shooting

THORNTON, Colo. --
Two men were killed and a woman was injured in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night, forcing customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.

Thornton police tweeted Wednesday night that they were responding to a shooting with "multiple parties down." They advised people to stay away from the area as dozens of police cruisers and emergency vehicles raced to the scene.

Investigators have not released any details about the circumstances of the shooting or the condition of the injured woman. A call to the Thornton Police Department went unanswered.

Special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were headed to the scene to help police.

The Walmart about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Denver is in a busy shopping center that includes restaurants, a movie theater and several other shops.

No other information was released.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
walmartshootingu.s. & worldColorado
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Federal charges filed in NYC terror attack
2 killed in Gold Coast crash identified
Man shot outside Brighton Park car dealership
PHOTOS: Mansion named 'most beautiful home for sale' in Illinois
Police: Student smeared body fluids on roommate's belongings
Lake in the Hills middle school student charged with hate crime
Delta passengers caught in sex act on flight
Recorded interviews with man accused of killing boy played in court
Show More
Epilepsy is personal for Chicago 'Hamilton' star
State Sen. Silverstein resigns from Senate leadership team after sexual harassment allegation
Punished child forced to brush teeth with cat feces, warrant says
Needles, nails found in Halloween candy in Wisconsin
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mansion named 'most beautiful home for sale' in Illinois
PHOTOS: Hobart police sergeant recognized for act of kindness
Animals celebrate Halloween at Shedd Aquarium
Weiners Circle revives McDowell's for Halloween
More Photos