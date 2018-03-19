2 exonerated men face deportation

Two recently exonerated men, wrongfully imprisoned for nearly 20 years, are now facing deportation.Arturo DeLeon-Reyes and Gabriel Solache were convicted of kidnapping and murder in 1998 after now-retired Chicago Police Department detective Reynaldo Guevara said the pair confessed to the stabbing death of a Chicago couple.DeLeon-Reyes and Solache contended that Guevara had beat them into confessing. In December, a judge found that Guevara, now retired, lied when he said that DeLeon-Reyes and Solache had confessed. Prosecutors said they had no choice but to drop the charges after the judge's decision to throw out DeLeon-Reyes and Solache's confessions.Released nearly two decades later, the men now seek "U-visas," which are special visas for victims of crime to keep them from getting deported.But they need law enforcement to sign certification forms acknowledging that they were victims of crime."I want to return to my home country of Mexico, but first I would like to take care of my business here without worrying about immigration," Solache said.The city of Chicago's legal department and the Cook County state's attorney both declined to comment citing litigation.At least four other inmates spent years behind bars before their allegations against Guevara helped set them free.