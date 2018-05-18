2 fatally shot in Back of the Yards neighborhood

Two people were fatally shot in the in the Back of the Yards neighborhood at about 5:30 p.m.

Police said a 48-year-old woman and 51-year-old man were standing near 52nd and May Streets when a young black man, approximately 16-19 years old, approached and shot at them. Both victims sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, where they were later pronounced dead.

Police did not have anyone in custody and had no further information on the circumstances of the shooting as of Friday evening. Area Central is now investigating the incident as homicide.
