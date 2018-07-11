2 found dead in Albany Park garage identified

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO --
Two people who were found dead Tuesday afternoon in a garage in the Albany Park neighborhood on the North Side suffered carbon monoxide poisoning.

About 3:50 p.m., officers found 34-year-old Jamie Mouricepan and 31-year-old Maryilu Padilla-Vazquez unresponsive in a garage in the 4100 block of North Mozart, according Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. The building's owner had called police to ask for a well-being check.

Mouricepan lived in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side and Padilla-Vazquez lived in southwest suburban Summit, according to the medical examiner's office. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Autopsies conducted Wednesday found they died of carbon monoxide toxicity from inhaling vehicle exhaust, the medical examiner's office said. Their deaths were ruled accidental.

Area North detectives were conducting a death investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carbon monoxidebody founddeath investigationChicagoAlbany Park
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
No bail for Indiana sex abuse suspect
New Chicago sculpture honors Special Olympics' 50th anniversary
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Owners of Gold Pyramid House in Wadsworth hope to rebuild after fire
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Mom blames teen's death on packaging for Reese's Chips Ahoy cookies
More News