2 found dead in Albany Park garage identified

Two people who were found dead Tuesday afternoon in a garage in the Albany Park neighborhood on the North Side suffered carbon monoxide poisoning.About 3:50 p.m., officers found 34-year-old Jamie Mouricepan and 31-year-old Maryilu Padilla-Vazquez unresponsive in a garage in the 4100 block of North Mozart, according Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. The building's owner had called police to ask for a well-being check.Mouricepan lived in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side and Padilla-Vazquez lived in southwest suburban Summit, according to the medical examiner's office. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.Autopsies conducted Wednesday found they died of carbon monoxide toxicity from inhaling vehicle exhaust, the medical examiner's office said. Their deaths were ruled accidental.Area North detectives were conducting a death investigation.