2 found dead in Logan Square home

A man and woman were found dead with gunshot wounds to the head early Monday in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood.Family members said the victims were married.At about 5 a.m., the couple was found on the floor of home in the 3600-block of West Cortland Street, near Lawndale Avenue.Neighbor Lealonnie Santiago said she heard the gunshots. She added that she had to call police on the couple in the past, but didn't know them."She does get into altercations, I've seen her screaming at people and her getting combative with other people on the corner of Lawndale and Cortland and I've called the police before because of it was very loud, rowdy. I'm trying to sleep at 2 in the morning," Santiago said.The victim's identities were not immediately released.No one was in custody Monday morning, police said.Police are investigating.