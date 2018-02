Two girls were wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood Sunday night, police said.The two girls were inside a vehicle in the 4700-block of West North Avenue when at about 9 p.m., another vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, police said. A 14-year-old girl was wounded in the leg and a 6-year-old girl was wounded in the ankle.Both were transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition and are expected to recover, police said.No one is in custody.