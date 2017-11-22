EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. (WLS) --Two people are in custody after an Evergreen Park cemetery shooting Wednesday at a grave site service for a man killed in Palos Heights Monday.
Evergreen Park police responded to a report of shots fired at Evergreen Cemetery at 3401 W. 87th Street at about 2:50 p.m.
Two male suspects attempted to flee the area when police arrived and were taken into custody, police said.
Witnesses told police that the shooting took place at a grave site service for Marud Talib, who was killed in a shooting in Palos Heights on Monday.
A revolver was recovered from the scene, police said. No injuries were reported.
The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force has been contacted and charges are pending against the suspects.