Two people are in custody after an Evergreen Park cemetery shooting Wednesday at a grave site service for a man killed in Palos Heights Monday.Evergreen Park police responded to a report of shots fired at Evergreen Cemetery at 3401 W. 87th Street at about 2:50 p.m.Two male suspects attempted to flee the area when police arrived and were taken into custody, police said.Witnesses told police that the shooting took place at a grave site service for Marud Talib, who was killed in a shooting in Palos Heights on Monday.A revolver was recovered from the scene, police said. No injuries were reported.The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force has been contacted and charges are pending against the suspects.