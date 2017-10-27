2 injured in head-on crash in Hoffman Estates

Two men were injured, one seriously, in a head-on crash Friday afternoon in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates.A 21-year-old driver in a Chevrolet was traveling northbound on Route 59 when he veered into the southbound lane and struck a Volkwagen head-on. That driver was taken to a local hospital, but his injuries are not life-threatening.The 25-year-old driver of the Volkswagen was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.Chopper 7-HD was over the scene of the accident at around 3:30 p.m. near Sutton Road and Magnolia Lane.Hoffman Estates police said Route 59 from Shoe Factory Road to Golf Road is closed while officers investigate the accident.The accident is under investigation, a Cook County Sheriff's Office official said.