2 innocent bystanders shot in Heart of Chicago, police say

Chicago police said two innocent bystanders were injured in a shootout and chase Monday afternoon in the city's Heart of Chicago neighborhood. (WLS)

Liz Nagy
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two people walking on the street were shot and wounded Monday afternoon in the city's Heart of Chicago neighborhood, police said.

Chicago police said that around 1 p.m., a red Jeep Cherokee and a silver car of unknwon make and model were traveling down the 2000-block of West Cermak Road while people inside each vehicle shot at each other.

The red Jeep Cherokee struck a white van in the intersection of Cermak and Hoyne, at which point the silver car sped away.

Police said a 67-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and a 50-year-old woman was grazed in the abdomen. Neither were intended targets, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment and are expected to be okay.

Other cars in the vicinity were also hit by bullets, part of the collateral damage. Witnesses in local businesses cowered.

"I heard they had the accident first and then they got out of their car and started shooting," said business owner Bandar Al-Hayek. "That puts everyone in danger. All of us, little kids, anyone who is walking in the street."

The motive for the chase and shooting are not known. No one is in custody. A police investigation is ongoing.
