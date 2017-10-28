2 killed, 2 critically injured in I-57 crash on Far South Side

Two people were killed and two others critically injured in a crash on I-57 on the Far South Side Saturday morning, Illinois State Police said.The two-vehicle crash involved a car and a semi-truck in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 107th Street at about 4 a.m., police said.Two people who were in the car were pronounced dead at the scene and two others in the car were hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said. Authorities have not released the identities of the two people killed.Crews have closed several lanes of northbound I-57 at 107th Street to investigate the crash.