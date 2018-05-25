2 killed in Chicago as Memorial Day weekend begins

At least two people have been killed in Chicago since midnight. Police plan to put on a show of force this Memorial Day weekend, starting Friday.A 20-year-old man was shot several times around 1:30 a.m. in the 800-block of North Cambridge Avenue, police said. Officers heard shots fired and discovered the victim on the ground, unresponsive. No one is in custody.At least two people were shot, one fatally, around 12:55 a.m. in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood. Bullet casings could be seen piled up in the street in the 6800-block of South Morgan Street. A source said the victim was shot several times in the chest.The violence was not what police wanted to see in the lead up to the holiday weekend. Earlier this week, the Chicago Police Department its security plan, bracing for potential violence that comes with the warmer weather. The CPD will be working with the FBI, the ATF, the DEA and the Illinois State Police this weekend.Starting Friday, at least 1,300 extra officers will be on the street. Expect to see them in parks, along the lakefront, on foot and in patrol cars.The church community also plans to pray for peace this weekend. There will be a rally at St. Sabina Church at 10 a.m.