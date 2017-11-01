2 killed in Gold Coast crash involving taxi

Two people were killed in a crash early Wednesday morning in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two people were killed in a crash early Wednesday morning in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood.

A Hyundai Sonata headed south in the 1000-block of North Clark Street ran a red light around 3:15 a.m. and rear-ended a taxi in the intersection, police said.

The cab driver was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he or she died. The 40-year-old man driving the Hyundai was rushed to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he also died. Neither person's identity has been released.

No one else was hurt. Major Accidents is investigating.

Clark is closed between West Maple and West Walton streets. West Oak Street is closed between North LaSalle Drive and North Dearborn Street. CTA No. 66 Clark Street buses are being detoured around the crash site.
