  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

2 killed in I-57 crash in Matteson

Police investigate a crash that killed two people on I-57 in south suburban Matteson Friday night.

Two people were killed in a crash on I-57 in south suburban Matteson Friday night, Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-57 at Flossmoor Road at about 8:53 p.m., police said.

All southbound lanes of I-57 were shut down while police investigated. No one else was hurt and all lanes were back open Saturday morning.

Authorities have not released the identities of the two people killed.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traffic fatalitiescrashMatteson
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Light snow causes slick roads across Chicago area
Teen charged in Facebook Live beating pleads to hate crime
Forrest Claypool resigns as CPS CEO
Man charged in woman's death, baby found home alone miles away
Bridgeport fire struck out after spreading to 2nd building
Anchor responds to racist email on air
Call to clean up 'hellish viaducts' disrupts homeless community
Fire rips through Calumet Park apartment building
Show More
Commission approves plan to better distribute jet noise from O'Hare
Police: New Mexico school shooter caught attention of FBI over a year ago
Settlement reached in 'code of silence' wrongful death lawsuit
Most humans believe in alien life, study claims
More News
Photos
Call to clean up 'hellish viaducts' disrupts homeless community
Southern food inspired by Mississippi Delta in Wicker Park
Lost dog dodges Chicago traffic, finds her way to doggie daycare
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
More Photos