2 killed in I-57 crash in Matteson

Two people were killed in a crash on I-57 in south suburban Matteson Friday night, Illinois State Police said.
The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-57 at Flossmoor Road at about 8:53 p.m., police said.
All southbound lanes of I-57 were shut down while police investigated. No one else was hurt and all lanes were back open Saturday morning.
Authorities have not released the identities of the two people killed.
