2 killed in Woodlawn shooting

Two men were killed in a shooting in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Friday night, police said. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two men were killed in a shooting in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Friday night, police said.

The men were standing outside a store in the 400-block of east 63rd Street in the city's Woodlawn neighborhood, when at about 9:49 p.m., someone started shooting, police said.

A 43-year-old man was wounded in the chest and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. A 22-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Police said the 22-year-old is a known gang member was the intended target of the shooting and the 43-year-old man was a bystander.
