2 killed, including pregnant woman, in Fernwood shooting

A man and a pregnant woman were fatally shot early Friday morning on Chicago's South Side.Officers responded just before 7:40 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 400-block of West 102nd Street in the city's Fernwood neighborhood.The man died at the scene, police said. The woman was shot three times in the chest and was transported in critical condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where she died.The woman managed to deliver her child before she succumbed to her injuries. The newborn is listed in critical condition.Authorities have not yet released the victims' identities.The shooting remains under investigation.