A man and woman from west suburban La Grange were killed Sunday night after an alleged drunk driver crashed into their car while they drove through Wisconsin, the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office said.David Rosol, 82, and Hazel De Witt, 83, were driving through Outagamie County at around 10:45 p.m. when their car was struck. Both were killed in the accident.The driver of the vehicle, 57-year-old Joseph Konetke of Neenah, Wis., was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.Konetke was taken to a local hospital after the accident and was being treated for non life threatening injuries.