  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Chance the Rapper has a big surprise in store for CPS students... 11:15 a.m.

2 men arrested after walker stolen from girl with cerebral palsy

EMBED </>More Videos

2 men arrested after walker stolen from girl with cerebral palsy . Walter Perez reports during Action News at 5pm on December 5, 2017. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON, Del. --
Two men have been charged in connection with the theft of a walker belonging to a young girl with cerebral palsy in Wilmington.

Fifty-one-year-old Leland Watson and 49-year-old Donald Cale have been charged with theft and conspiracy. Watson is additionally charged with possession of heroin.

Brittany Murray said she wheeled her daughter, Kirsten Edwards-Alexander, out to the car last Thursday, placed her in the vehicle and then drove away, accidentally leaving the walker behind in the front yard of their Rodney Drive home.

EMBED More News Videos

2 men arrested after walker stolen from girl with cerebral palsy. Walter Perez reports during Action News at Noon on December 5, 2017.



Police said when Murray realized her mistake, about 20 minutes later, she contacted her husband who was still at home. Investigators said when the husband looked out the window the walker was gone.

As a result, Kiersten's sense of independence was also stolen.

"I wish I could walk right now but I can't. So that is how I feel deep inside," she said.

Surveillance video supplied by a neighbor shows that within a minute of the two driving off, a man in a white pick-up truck pulled up and took the walker.



Murray says she is certain the right men were arrested because they actually came back to her house on Monday night.

"They wanted to apologize for taking the walker. He didn't know it was a child walker," she said.

Unfortunately, the walker is gone.

"We were able to find out that the Walker was taken to the scrap metal yard and has since been recycled," said Mst. Cpl. Michael Eckerd of New Castle County

Murray says the alleged thieves gave her an older, beat up version of the walker to make up for what they did.

They even made a request.

"One of the gentlemen said to me that they wanted me to reach out to the new stations and the police to let them know they came by to bring her another walker," Murray said.

Meanwhile, the public outpouring of support from people all across the Delaware Valley has left his family speechless.

"It is honestly so much that we are really having a hard time keeping up with a lot of this," Murray said. "We were just really grateful for it."

"It makes me feel good to know that people actually care about me," said Kirsten.

Donald Cale / Leland Watson



Both Watson and Cole were taken to New Castle County Police Headquarters and arraigned on theft and conspiracy charges. Watson was also charged with possession of heroin.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
delaware newstheftcerebral palsyu.s. & worldDelaware
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4 arrested after reports of shots fired on I-290 during funeral procession, Hillside chase
3 in custody in carjacking of Chicago Tribune reporter
Woman who gave daughter, 13, knife used in teen's stabbing death pleads guilty
Man accused of licking woman's shoes at Walmart speaks out
Document: Mariah Woods may have been sexually abused
Chicago journalist due in court in Laquan McDonald case
2 officers among 3 hurt in Jane Addams crash
Girl, 5, killed in school bus crash
Show More
Fake sign language interpreter delivered gibberish in Florida
Bolingbrook officer, parents, brother killed in Ireland crash
Trump to declare Jerusalem capital of Israel: White House officials
2 killed after natural gas pipeline explodes near Nachusa in Lee Co.
More News
Top Video
Chicago journalist due in court in Laquan McDonald case
2 officers among 3 hurt in Jane Addams crash
Current, former lawmakers urge Supreme Court to take up Blagojevich appeal
Bolingbrook officer, parents, brother killed in Ireland crash
More Video