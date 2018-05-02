STARBUCKS

2 black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks settle with city for $200K youth program

EMBED </>More Videos

2 men arrested at Philadlephia Starbucks break their silence on Good Morning America on April 19, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA --
Two black men arrested for sitting at a Philadelphia Starbucks without ordering anything settled with the city Wednesday for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs.

The men's lawyer and Mayor Jim Kenney outlined the agreement to The Associated Press.

"I am pleased to have resolved the potential claims against the city in this productive manner," Kenney said. "This was an incident that evoked a lot of pain in our city and put us under a national spotlight for unwanted reasons."

Starbucks also announced Wednesday that the company had reached an agreement with Robinson and Nelson, which includes a financial settlement. The amount of the settlement has not been disclosed.

"I want to thank Donte and Rashon for their willingness to reconcile," said Kevin Johnson, CEO Starbucks. "I welcome the opportunity to begin a relationship with them to share learnings and experiences. And Starbucks will continue to take actions that stem from this incident to repair and reaffirm our values and vision for the kind of company we want to be."

The arrest of Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson on April 12 touched off a furor around the U.S. over racial profiling. They were led away in handcuffs after the manager called police, saying the men refused to buy anything or leave. After spending hours in jail, they were released and no charges were filed.

EMBED More News Videos

Police commissioner apologizes to men arrested in Philly Starbucks. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 6pm on April 19, 2018.


The men said they were waiting at the coffee shop in the city's well-to-do Rittenhouse Square neighborhood for a business meeting with a third man about a potential real estate opportunity.

The mayor said Nelson and Robinson approached the city about working together to "make something positive come of this." The entrepreneur program will be for Philadelphia public high school students.

"We thought long and hard about it and we feel like this is the best way to see that change that we want to see," Robinson said. "It's not a right-now thing that's good for right now, but I feel like we will see the true change over time."

During the uproar, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson came to Philadelphia to apologize to the men. He also announced that more than 8,000 Starbucks stores in the U.S. would close on the afternoon of May 29 so nearly 175,000 employees can get training in unconscious bias.

EMBED More News Videos

LISTEN: Philadelphia police release call from Starbucks employee. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 5pm on April 17, 2018.



---

Information from The Associated Press was used in this post.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsproteststarbucksarrestphiladelphia policeu.s. & worldracial profilingPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Men arrested at Starbucks were there for business meeting to change 'our lives'
What a witness says happened during Phila. Starbucks arrests
STARBUCKS
Starbucks' Howard Schultz: 'Ashamed' by arrests at Philadelphia store
Starbucks fight over bathroom caught on tape in CA
Starbucks CEO met with 2 men arrested in Philadelphia store, spokesman says
Protesters gather at Philadelphia Starbucks to call for change following arrests
More starbucks
Top Stories
Southwest flight from Midway diverted to Cleveland after cracked window
12 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago on May 1, including 4-year-old girl
Police receive 'vicious dog' call, find lovable pup
Superdawg announces death of matriarch Flaurie Berman
Father: State screwed up but wants me to sue ex to fix mistake
Kanye West calls slavery a 'choice'
Man receives toll booth bill for empty truck he donated to charity
Young couple murdered in their Pa. home; person of interest sought
Show More
1-year-old apparently beaten at Indiana day care
NOT PLAYING AROUND: Clue left in Play-Doh helps nab suspect
College of DuPage student 1 of 2 shot at West Side party
Florida teen: Apple watch saved my life
More News