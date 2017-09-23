2 new quakes, magnitudes 6.1 and 4.5, shake jittery Mexico

In Jojutla, Mexico, resident worry that their community will never be the same after this week's earthquakes. (WLS)

Two more earthquakes shook southern Mexico on Saturday, further rattling a country still coming to grips with the devastation from stronger temblors earlier this month.

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake Saturday morning was centered in Oaxaca state near Matias Romero, a town about 275 miles southeast of Mexico City, the US Geological Survey said. Roughly speaking, the epicenter was between the centers of this month's two more violent earthquakes -- the 7.1 magnitude temblor that hit Tuesday closer to the capital, and the 8.1 magnitude quake that struck September 8 off the southern Pacific coast, near Chiapas state.

A 4.5 magnitude quake hit Oaxaca at 6:06 p.m. CT. That temblor occurred at a depth of 8.9 kilometers, according to initial readings by USGS.

A 6.1 magnitude aftershock shook earthquake-stricken Mexico City Saturday morning.

"IT CHANGED OUR LIVES"

Meanwhile, many in Mexico are just trying to survive.

Jojutla, Mexico, near the epicenter of Tuesday's earthquake, has been completely decimated and scores died. However, unlike Mexico City where resources are plentiful, people in Jojutla are afraid their community will never be the same.

When the first aftershock hit, pajama-clad people ran into the streets as the sirens blared. Many felt fear even while many didn't feel it.

"I think I've gotten used to it. I didn't feel anything," said Maria Ines Estudillo, whose family lost their home on Tuesday.

Estudillo and dozens others are sleeping on thin mattresses in a makeshift shelter, barely a roof over their heads, in Jojutla, Morelos -- a town of some 60,000 people 100 miles south of Mexico City.

"It's awful," sobbed Ines Vergara, 80. "I never imagined this would be my life."

Vergara lost the home she's lived in since she was a teenager. Her grandson pulled her out just in time. Their main church, all but gone. The elementary school across the street is a pile a ruble. Miraculously, the school had just let out when the earthquake hit.

"It changed our lives," said Maura Villamorales. The restaurant she's owned for 20 years collapsed and her pregnant daughter barely made it out.

For two days, Jojutla languished before help started to trickle in. On Saturday, the shelter served home cooked meals. People drove three hours from Mexico City to drop off supplies.

"They're not getting the help they really need so we thought that bringing it here would be easier for them to get it," said Susana Reyna.

However, generosity from others can only help so much.

"I feel helpless and I feel rage," said Jorge Medellin. "When everyone forgets about us, what is going to happen?"

SEARCH AND RESCUE COULD CONTINUE FOR WEEKS

Mexico City did not appear to have sustained significant damage in the earlier and stronger of Saturday's two quakes, said the country's office of the secretary of public security.

Warning sirens sounded in Mexico City after the morning quake was detected, interrupting rescue operations at some of the dozens of buildings that collapsed from Tuesday's earthquake.

A 6.1 magnitude quake can produce strong shaking and considerable damage to poorly built structures and slight to moderate damage in better-constructed buildings, the USGS says.

A magnitude 8.1 earthquake devastated Mexico City on September 19, 1985, killing thousands and destroying large parts of the city.


The earlier major quakes killed hundreds of people and turned buildings into dust and debris in parts of Mexico. More than 300 people have been reported killed in Tuesday's quake; nearly 100 reportedly died in the September 8 temblor.
Search and rescue efforts in the Mexico City area could last "for at least two more weeks," Luis Felipe Puente, Mexico's civil protection coordinator, told CNN affiliate Foro TV.

"Our first phase is rescue and humanitarian aid," Puente said. "Until we are absolutely certain that there are no more people missing, we will continue our search and rescue mission."

A man in Mexico City captured a dramatic explosion on camera following Tuesday's deadly earthquake.

To help Mexico from abroad, donations can be made to these official institutions:

Mexican Red Cross: cruzrojadonaciones.org

UNICEF: donaunicef.org.mx

CNN Wire contributed to this report.

