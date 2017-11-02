2 Oak Park police officers crash while responding to call

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) --Two officers responding to a call in separate squad cars crashed into each other early Thursday morning in west suburban Oak Park.
Police have not released many details. Both police vehicles went off the road and struck trees after colliding at Adams Street and East Avenue.
Both officers were transported to Loyola University Medical Center. There is no word yet on their conditions.
Investigators are at the scene, which has been cleared. They are working to determine what led to the crash.