2 of 3 suspects in Elmhurst crash after reported burglary in custody

Two suspects are in custody and police are searching for a third after a crash and reported garage burglary Monday morning.Officers responded to a reported garage burglary at about 5 a.m. and attempted to stop a vehicle as it fled from police. The vehicle struck a police squad car at West and Gladys avenues and ended up on the front lawn of a home.The suspects fled on foot east on Fremont Avenue, police said. After 8 a.m., police said two of the three suspects were taken into custody. Officers from surrounding police departments and K-9 units have been brought in to search for third suspect.On Saturday, Elmhurst police released a warning about residential burglaries in the 400-block of Prairie Avenue and the 400-block of Poplar Avenue and an attempted burglary in the 200-block of South Street that occurred between 2 and 4 a.m. The suspects in those burglaries entered the homes through unsecured doors and removed wallets and purses while the victims slept.Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.