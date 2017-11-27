2 of 3 suspects in Elmhurst crash after reported burglary in custody

Elmhurst police said suspects crashed into a squad car West and Gladys avenues.

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) --
Two suspects are in custody and police are searching for a third after a crash and reported garage burglary Monday morning.

Officers responded to a reported garage burglary at about 5 a.m. and attempted to stop a vehicle as it fled from police. The vehicle struck a police squad car at West and Gladys avenues and ended up on the front lawn of a home.

The suspects fled on foot east on Fremont Avenue, police said. After 8 a.m., police said two of the three suspects were taken into custody. Officers from surrounding police departments and K-9 units have been brought in to search for third suspect.

On Saturday, Elmhurst police released a warning about residential burglaries in the 400-block of Prairie Avenue and the 400-block of Poplar Avenue and an attempted burglary in the 200-block of South Street that occurred between 2 and 4 a.m. The suspects in those burglaries entered the homes through unsecured doors and removed wallets and purses while the victims slept.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
burglaryElmhurst
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
IT'S OFFICIAL! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged
What to know about Meghan Markle
7 dead, 36 wounded in Thanksgiving weekend shootings across Chicago
Metra BNSF trains delayed for emergency track repairs
Pastor charged with killing family on Thanksgiving
Mother who killed disabled daughter in 2015 takes her own life
3 teens charged after man beaten, robbed near South Side Green Line station
Amazon's Kenosha facility gears up for Cyber Monday
Show More
Nick Lachey asks for help to find man who shot bartender
Officers save woman trapped in water after hit-and-run rollover crash
South Loop on alert after 8 armed robberies
Fire destroys family-owned businesses in Midlothian
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
Conrad Chicago hotel rooms for $11.14 a night sell out
More Photos