2 officers shot in north St. Louis County; subject barricaded in home

Two officers were shot in north St. Louis County Thursday morning.Several emergency crews, fire trucks and police officers were seen in the 10100 block of Bellefontaine Road just after 7:30 a.m. The gunman barricaded himself inside a home amid a heavy police presence. Officers are trying to negotiate his surrender.According to officials, the shots fired at the officers hit their bulletproof vests. Bellefontaine Neighbors Mayor Bob Doerr told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that both officers are going to be OK. He says one is a male sergeant, the other a female patrol officer. Both were conscious and talking after the shooting.Doerr did not have details about what led to the shooting.Around 8:30 a.m., Both directions of Interstate 270 were closed near Bellefontaine Road due to the police activity. During the closure, eastbound traffic is being diverted at Route 367 and westbound traffic is being diverted to Riverview.