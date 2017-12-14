  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story

2 officers shot in north St. Louis County; subject barricaded in home

Multiple police vehicles in the area of Bellefontaine Road and Chambers Thursday. (KMOV | CNN)

ST. LOUIS --
Two officers were shot in north St. Louis County Thursday morning.

Several emergency crews, fire trucks and police officers were seen in the 10100 block of Bellefontaine Road just after 7:30 a.m. The gunman barricaded himself inside a home amid a heavy police presence. Officers are trying to negotiate his surrender.

According to officials, the shots fired at the officers hit their bulletproof vests. Bellefontaine Neighbors Mayor Bob Doerr told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that both officers are going to be OK. He says one is a male sergeant, the other a female patrol officer. Both were conscious and talking after the shooting.

Doerr did not have details about what led to the shooting.

Around 8:30 a.m., Both directions of Interstate 270 were closed near Bellefontaine Road due to the police activity. During the closure, eastbound traffic is being diverted at Route 367 and westbound traffic is being diverted to Riverview.

CNN contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
police officer shotu.s. & worldbarricadeMissouri
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police sergeant accused of trying to kill son due in bond court
Metra BNSF trains canceled, thousands left in cold
Cook County voters to see marijuana question on ballot
Omarosa Manigault on WH exit: 'I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable'
Woman charged with injuring son after 323 hospital visits, 13 surgeries
Kentucky lawmaker kills himself days after being accused of molesting teen girl
Armed teen tries to rob off-duty CPD officer in Beverly, police say
Cow corralled in parking garage after escaping church nativity scene twice
Show More
Jury recommends death penalty in torture, murder of 8-year-old boy
6-year-old boy who reviews toys on YouTube makes $11M
Skull of juvenile mammoth found during LA subway work
Boykin to ask UN for help fighting Chicago violence
More News
Photos
ADORABLE PHOTOS: How animals celebrate the holidays
Indiana mom dresses son as 'Elf on the Shelf' for good cause
Call to clean up 'hellish viaducts' disrupts homeless community
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
More Photos