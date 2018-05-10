2 rescued after car goes into pond in Hammond

Hammond police and fire officials helped pull two people out of a pond along Corrine Drive Wednesday night.Police said the 2001 Toyota Corolla went into the pond shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday. The two people inside the car escaped and were found clinging to a small log.Police Officer Tim Schultz, who works in the K-9 unit, threw a 30-foot dog leash to two people who had gotten out of the vehicle and used it to pull them to shore.The two were able to walk to an ambulance to be checked out.Police pulled the car from the pond Thursday morning.