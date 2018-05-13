2 robbed at gunpoint in South Loop

Two men walking in the South Loop were robbed at gunpoint Sunday morning, Chicago police said.The robbery happened at about 1:57 a.m. in the 800-block of South Wabash Avenue. Police said two men, a 20 year old and a 16 year old, were walking to their car when two people approached them, pointed a gun at them and robbed them of their keys and cell phones.Police said the two male suspects then took off northbound on State Street in a burgundy Chevy Malibu. No one was hurt in the robbery.Police say they're investigating. No one is in custody.