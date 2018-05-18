Someone opened fire at a gas station in south suburban South Holland and struck two people early Friday morning.Matina Lee, the mother of one of the shooting victims, arrived at the gas station later Friday morning. She was upset because the clerk locked the doors and would not let her injured daughter inside."They ran to this gas station door and he locked them out. It could have been worse, but you lock these children out and the only explanation you have is you don't want to talk? That's not good enough for me," Lee said.Latanya Blount, 19, of Calumet City, was one of two people shot at the Gas Depot located at 15 East Sibley Boulevard around 1:30 a.m.The Toyota she was sitting in was riddled with bullets - mostly on the passenger side.Blount was shot in the arm and wrist, but is expected to be OK. Three of her friends were also in the car. One of them was also shot. His is expected to survive.Lee said her daughter was out bowling with friends Thursday night. Blount said when they went to the gas station, a woman driving a red car pulled up. Then a man got out and started shooting.The store clerk, who didn't want to go on camera, told ABC7 Eyewitness News he heard the shots and immediately locked the doors. He then hid behind the counter. He said he was very frightened.It's still unclear what sparked this shooting or who the intended target was.Police have not released many details. No one is in custody.