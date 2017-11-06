2 shot in Heart of Chicago; not intended target, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two people walking on the street were shot and wounded Monday afternoon in the city's Heart of Chicago neighborhood, police said.

The victims, a 67-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, were not the intended targets, Chicago police said.

The gunfire came from the occupants of two vehicles that were firing at each other at about 1:30 p.m. in the 2000-block of West Cermak Road.

The man was shot in the left shoulder and transported in good condition to Stroger Hospital. The woman was grazed on the abdomen and taken in good condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

No one was in custody Monday afternoon.
