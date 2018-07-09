2 stabbed, 1 fatally, after fight on CTA bus

Chicago police said two people were stabbed, one of them fatally, in an incident that began on a CTA bus in the city's Washington Park neighborhood Monday night. (WLS)

Chicago police said two people were stabbed, one of them fatally, in an incident that began on a CTA bus in the city's Washington Park neighborhood Monday night.

Police said a 37-year-old man and a woman of unknown age were arguing on the bus in the 0-100 block of East 63rd Street when the woman pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in his upper right shoulder.

The man fled the bus and the woman followed, police said. A struggle ensued and then the man was able to take the knife from the woman and began stabbing her, according to police.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. The woman was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

What prompted the argument was not clear, but police said they do not believe the incident was domestic.
