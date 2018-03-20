CHICAGO (WLS) --Two teenagers have been charged after a spree of robberies on the Northwest Side Sunday night into Monday morning
Chicago police said Tuesday two male suspects, ages 15 and 16, were seen running from a stolen vehicle used in a string of armed robberies in Albany Park Sunday night and Monday morning.
Monday morning, police put out an alert for a stolen black Nissan with up to four suspects inside after nearly a dozen people were held up Monday. Police said the same group could be responsible for as many as 16 armed robberies in the area.
At about 1:30 p.m., police located the vehicle in the 7600-block of Rogers Avenue. Two suspects were seen running from the vehicle and were taken into custody without incident, police said.
Tuesday morning, police said the two teens have both been charged with one count of robbery each. The 15-year-old has also been charged with theft of a person under $500 one count of unlawful possession of more than three credit/debit cards. The 16-year-old has also been charged with one count of unlawful possession of one credit/debit card.