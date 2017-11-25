An apartment fire Saturday left several families homeless in southwest suburban Summit.Flames shot from the roof of an apartment complex in the 7600-block of West 61st Place early Saturday morning as crews worked to get the fire under control.Authorities said several families live in the building and helped each other escape the two-unit fire.The Summit Fire Department said a fire fighter suffered minor injuries and dehydration.The Red Cross said they provided assistance to eight adults and five children who were displaced.Summit fire officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.