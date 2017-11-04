2 woman shot, 1 fatally, in Harvey shooting

A 19-year-old woman was fatally shot and killed Friday night in south suburban Harvey, city spokesman Sean Howard said.A second woman was also wounded in the shooting, he said. She was hospitalized in critical, but stable condition Saturday afternoon.One person was being quested Saturday afternoon, but no charges have been filed.The women were sitting in a car around near 148th and Maplewood at about 9:45pm when a gunman walked up to them and opened fire.It was immediately unknown if she knew her offender.