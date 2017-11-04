2 woman shot, 1 fatally, in Harvey

A 19-year-old woman was fatally shot and killed Friday night in south suburban Harvey, city spokesman Sean Howard said.A second woman was also wounded in the shooting, he said. She was hospitalized in critical, but stable condition Saturday afternoon. Police are looking to interview the wounded woman.A person of interest was being held Saturday, but no charges have been filed.The women were sitting in a car around near 148th and Maplewood at about 9:45 p.m. when a gunman walked up to them and opened fire.The shooter knew the victims for a shorter period of time, but officials did not say the nature of the relationships.