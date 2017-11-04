2 woman shot, 1 fatally, in Harvey

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) --
A 19-year-old woman was fatally shot and killed Friday night in south suburban Harvey, city spokesman Sean Howard said.

A second woman was also wounded in the shooting, he said. She was hospitalized in critical, but stable condition Saturday afternoon. Police are looking to interview the wounded woman.

A person of interest was being held Saturday, but no charges have been filed.

The women were sitting in a car around near 148th and Maplewood at about 9:45 p.m. when a gunman walked up to them and opened fire.

The shooter knew the victims for a shorter period of time, but officials did not say the nature of the relationships.
