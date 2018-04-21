2 women shot in South Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO (WLS) --One woman was killed and another was injured after a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood.
Authorities said they responded to the scene at Jackson Boulevard and Lotus Avenue after reports of a car crash. Police said the two women were shot while inside a silver vehicle that ended up crashing into another vehicle. Witnesses said there was a child inside the car at the time.
Authorities pronounced one woman dead at the scene. The other was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.