2 women shot while driving in Washington Park

Two women were wounded in a shooting while driving Wednesday night in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two women were shot in their car while driving near Washington Park on Chicago's South Side.

Police said they were headed south in the 5100-block of South Kind Drive shortly after 11 p.m. when they heard gunfire and realized they had both been shot.

A 35-year-old woman was shot in the right shoulder. She drove them to Provident Hospital, where she was listed in serious condition. She was later transferred to Stroger Hospital.

A 36-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the leg. Her condition stabilized at Provident.

It's unclear which victim was driving at the time of the shooting.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

No one is in custody.
Show More
