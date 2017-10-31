Two women tried to lure children with candy late Monday morning near an elementary school on Chicago's West Side, police said.The kids were outside for recess around 11:15 a.m. at John Hay Community Academy in the 5200-block of West Augusta Boulevard in the city's South Austin neighborhood.Police said that's when the suspects, sitting in a black, four-door sedan, rolled down a car window and waved at the students, trying to get them to come closer by offering sweets.After the children told school security about the women in the car, they drove away.Police only released a vague description of the suspects. One of the women was described as an older black woman with straight hair. The other woman was described as younger, with curly hair.Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.This alert is a reminder to tell children not to approach strange people or cars, especially on Halloween.