2 workers shot, wounded at Kansas elementary school

#OPPD is investigating a double shooting at Sunrise Point Elementary School at 159th and Mission. No students were at the school at the time. No school employees were involved. @bvschools — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) July 3, 2018

Two contract employees working on suburban Kansas City elementary school playground were shot and wounded Tuesday morning, authorities said.The shooting happened at Sunrise Point Elementary School in the Blue Valley school district in Overland Park, a police spokesman said.No students were hurt. No children were on school property at the time of the shooting.The suspect was at-large Tuesday morning after he carjacked a black Denali. The carjacking victim was not injured.Authorities say three men who worked together on a construction project at the school apparently got into an argument. Moments later two of them were shot. Police say the third man took off in a car.They say a short time later he attempted a carjacking that was not successful. Then, they say he was able to carjack someone else at gunpoint.Police are investigating three crime scenes.Police have now surrounded a fourth location, a home where they believe the suspect is holed up.The male workers are in critical condition. They are not school employees. The workers were among 5 to 6 people working outside the school when the shooting happened.