Worker pulled out of a hole on a stretcher by emergency personnel using a crane.

Emergency responders were called to the far northwest suburb of Pingree Grove on Friday afternoon after reports that a worker fell into a hole on top of another worker.The worker was pulled out of the hole on a stretcher by emergency personnel using a crane. A second worker was pulled out a short time later. Neither person's condition was immediately known.The incident occurred at a worksite near Big Timber Road and Mccornack Road.